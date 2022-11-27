Not Available

Black Mountain National Park has long harboured a strange history, from masses of missing livestock that have wandered onto the mountain to unusual disappearances and reappearances of local townspeople. One such case involved members of the entire Wahldrov family, who were never found. Cassian Wahldrov returns back home to the town of Black Mountain, following the disappearance of his autistic younger brother Manny. Together with his sister Mae, both setout to find him. Their efforts are quickly overshadowed by a strange force that both splits them up and slowly picks them apart.