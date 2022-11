Not Available

Weezer: Video Capture Device - Treasures From the Vault 1991-2002 contains every one of Weezer's music videos from that time period (including the classic Spike_Jonze directed clips for "The Sweater Song," and "Buddy Holly"). Also included are never-before-released videos, live footage from the beginning of the band's career, acoustic performances, and footage of the band at work in the studio.