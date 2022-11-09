Weiberwirtschaft

Not Available

Shortly after the end of World War II, young carpenter Achim is sent to a remote farm to do some repair work. Three women from different generations administer the farm on their own: Daughter, mother, and grandmother. There are no men around since grandmother Hanna has lost her husband in World War I, and mother Gertrud’s husband died in World War II. Although daughter Heidi is old enough to marry, she is neither engaged nor married. Thus, hardworking, yet shy Achim is the only man around.