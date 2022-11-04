Weight and See

Not Available

Animation featuring Jerry the Troublesome Tyke - a cartoon dog. A U.I.C. production. A poster advertises the first appearance of Jerry on the stage in a production called "Tiny - The Lump of Intelligence." The theatre is the Empire. C/U of a real hand placed on a piece of paper. Through a camera dissolve a pen appears in the hand. The artist begins to draw shapes on the paper which eventually turn out to be Jerry riding on the back of an elephant through the countryside. Jerry and the elephant arrive at the stage door.