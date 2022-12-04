Weight for Me

Not Available

After six months at sea, Popeye and Brutus see that Olive has become overweight after eating too much out of feeling lonely. Popeye wants to help her get thinner while Brutus says she is fine like that. The sailor's attempts to make her exercise are thwarted by his rival each time, ending with both Olive and Popeye trapped in the exercise machines the latter had bought. But eating spinach turns the tables and allows Popeye to trim down his beloved's pounds by using his forearms as a reducing machine. Brutus then decides to follow their example.