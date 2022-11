Not Available

Tune in and DIE. The Collector's midnight Halloween special comes once a year. Sink your fangs into four tales of TRUE terror, each more horrifying than the last. Follow the story of a group of teens in search of a missing body, a babysitter's horrifying night, a vampire porn star, and two girls as they uncover what may be the end of the world as we know it. This is - WEIRD FICTION. —Jacob Perrett