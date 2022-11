Not Available

Bok-hui and Mal-ro are not your average housemates. Bok-hui has a crush on Mal-ro. The problem is that Bok-hui is a ghost and Mal-ro is not. Besides, Mal-ro is not attracted to Bok-hui. In order to get rid of Bok-hui, Mal-ro tries to introduce her to a bachelor ghost Sang-won. To Mal-ro's surprise, Sang-won falls for Mal-ro, too!