Weird Science XXX

Not Available

Unpopular IT Assistant Danny dreams of being with his dream girl* Lisa* who works in his office. After being humiliated by the office bully* who pulls down his trousers exposing his micro penis* he decides to create a computer simulation of his perfect woman but when his house is struck by lightning she becomes a reality! His new sexy big boobed genie gives him a brand new mammoth cock and she makes sure he puts it to good use in the shower! Danny wishes he had a more exciting job and gorgeous genie Tanya* turns him into a fireman. Danny must rescue a damsel in distress by fighting fires in a blazing inferno* whilst following orders from Tanya* the Chief Firewoman. Danny and Tanya get it on in the back of the Fire Engine but is this the life Danny wants?