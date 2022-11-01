Weird Tales 1: Death Valley's Ancient Underground

Not Available

On August 5, 1947 an astounding announcement was made: Dr. F. Bruce Russell, a retired doctor from Cincinnati, had found a cave with giant mummified remains and artifacts from a lost civilization. Fifteen years earlier a miner broke through a mine shaft and into a tunnel of caverns, which he claimed led to the remains of an ancient people. And before that, one of the men who hauled borax in the big wagons also stumbled upon a cavern with remnants of a forgotten and lost race. All of these accounts take place in Death Valley, the deepest, driest, hottest place in America's Mojave Desert. Filmmaker and Historian Ted Faye takes you on a journey to discover whether there really are caverns of gold and mummies in this most famous desert valley. Included is spectacular scenery, aerial photography, archival footage and photographs, historical reenactments and interviews.