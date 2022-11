Not Available

Wei Wei's dream is to become a popular streamer, however, he is only a small man who works part-time, without any appeal and nothing special about his looks. One day, his friend Ting Ting calls him to replace her in his live show due to an emergency. In the live broadcast, Wei Wei presents himself as a beautiful woman named ViVi. The film focuses on gender identity and the various anecdotes of streaming sites told in hilarious ways.