Not Available

Welcome Home, Hayabusa

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Kento Ohashi (Tatsuya Fujiwara) is a novice ion engine developer working on a team that is launching the unmanned Hayabusa spacecraft into outerspace. His father Isao (Tomokazu Miura) was the leader of a previously failed space probe named Nozomi. Now, Kento pursues his dreams and his father's while experiencing the unexpected surprises that comes with the Hayabusa's 7 year odyssey.

Cast

Tatsuya FujiwaraKento Ohashi
Tomokazu MiuraIsao Ohashi
Oushirou MaedaFuya Iwamatsu
Yôko MoriguchiTami Iwamatsu

View Full Cast >

Images