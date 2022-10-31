Welcome Home, Hayabusa

Not Available

Kento Ohashi (Tatsuya Fujiwara) is a novice ion engine developer working on a team that is launching the unmanned Hayabusa spacecraft into outerspace. His father Isao (Tomokazu Miura) was the leader of a previously failed space probe named Nozomi. Now, Kento pursues his dreams and his father's while experiencing the unexpected surprises that comes with the Hayabusa's 7 year odyssey.