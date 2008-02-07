2008

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 7th, 2008

Studio

Spyglass Entertainment

Martin Lawrence leads an all-star cast, including Cedric the Entertainer, Mo'Nique, and Mike Epps, in the hit comedy "Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins." When a celebrated TV show host (Lawrence) returns to his hometown in the South, his family is there to remind him that going home is no vacation! It's one outrageous predicament after another when big-city attitude and small-town values collide in this hysterical comedy critics are praising for its "over-the-top hilarity!" (Roger Moore, Orlando Sentinel).

Cast

James Earl JonesPapa Jenkins
Margaret AveryMamma Jenkins
Joy BryantBianca Kittles
Cedric the EntertainerClyde Stubb
Nicole Ari ParkerLucinda Allen
Michael Clarke DuncanSheriff Otis Jenkins

View Full Cast >

Images