1990

Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 11th, 1990

Studio

Paramount

Movie star Roxy Carmichael is abandoning the bright lights of Hollywood, Calif. and returning to her small Ohio hometown -- at least long enough to dedicate a city building. And now the whole town of Clyde is bracing for Carmichael's return, most of all her now-married old flame Denton Webb and troubled teen Dinky Bossetti. An orphan with few friends, Dinky is convinced that Carmichael is her birth mother, and that the actress will reclaim her when she returns.

Cast

Winona RyderDinky Bossetti
Jeff DanielsDenton Webb
Stephen TobolowskyMayor Bill Klepler
Dinah ManoffEvelyn Whittacher
Laila RobinsElizabeth Zaks
Thomas Wilson BrownGerald Howells

