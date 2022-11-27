Every night at 6pm, just outside of Denver, Colorado, detained immigrants are legally released from an ICE facility onto unfriendly, industrial streets. Most of the men and women are asylum-seekers. They have little idea where they are and have nothing more than the clothes on their backs. Welcome Strangers is a short documentary that tells the story of Sarah Jackson, a young woman who searches the streets for these immigrants and invites them into her home. She is assisted by Oliver, the lead host, and over a thousand volunteers as they provide hospitality and help reunite the guests with their families.
