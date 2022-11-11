Not Available

It's 2618 and humans are extinct. Four aliens travel to Earth to visit the museum of humanity. There they find the story of the last heroes of humanity, setting out to find help. Welcome to Earth is a short science fiction film created in the Netherlands. It was made with a large group of both professional and amateur filmmakers. To bring the world to life it was filmed on both unique locations and inside sets build specifically for this film. It contains unique designs in both props and costumes.