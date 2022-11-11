Not Available

Welcome to Earth

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    It's 2618 and humans are extinct. Four aliens travel to Earth to visit the museum of humanity. There they find the story of the last heroes of humanity, setting out to find help. Welcome to Earth is a short science fiction film created in the Netherlands. It was made with a large group of both professional and amateur filmmakers. To bring the world to life it was filmed on both unique locations and inside sets build specifically for this film. It contains unique designs in both props and costumes.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images