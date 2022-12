Not Available

Ten years ago, Tyler Porter had it all. As the star of the hit television series "Dallas Austin," all he knew were red carpets and flashy headlines. But this washed up, substance-abusing, hard-core method actor won't settle for fame as a distant memory. With his new girlfriend and battered Camaro, Tyler travels cross-country to begin his latest gig in Hollywood......Florida, where he takes on a job as an acting teacher at a third rate film school