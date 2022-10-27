Welcome to Hoxford: The Fan Film

Not Available

Raymond Delgado is no ordinary prisoner... On a good day he'll take the time to tell you he's the son of Zeus before he tears out your jugular. On a bad day, you won't even have a moment to call out for help. After a yet another "incident" Raymond has been transferred to Hoxford, a correctional facility and mental institution known for its radical methods. At Hoxford, Raymond's not the only predator... Come nightfall, under a full moon, bloodcurdling screams pierce through the darkness of the prison courtyard. It's hunting hour! As the other Hoxford prisoners huddle in the obscurity of their prison cells trembling in fright, Ray cracks a smile. He thrives on confrontation. Lock a human beast in a cage with a legendary monster and, in your opinion... Who will devour ? And who will be devoured ?