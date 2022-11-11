Welcome to Hull!: City of Culture 2017

Not Available

Hull is the UK's City of Culture for 2017. In this BBC Arts documentary, the wonderful Hull-born comedian Lucy Beaumont, writer and star of the Radio 4 sitcom To Hull and Back, looks at the cultural treats that will be taking place in her home town - and whether being City of Culture will transform Hull forever. Lucy talks to key figures in this historic year for her home city, including the writer Richard Bean and actress Maureen Lipman, as well as discovering the rich cultural life that already exists in Hull. She will also explore the more avant-garde side of Hull with the performance artist Cosey Fanni Tutti, who invented industrial music with the band Throbbing Gristle.