Welcome to life

The film reveals a number of the Amway corporation’s secrets (including obvious violations of Polish law). To prevent these seeing the light of day, Amway obtained a court ban on the film, preventing its release. Director Henryk Dederko and producer Jacek Gwizdała were sued by Amway several times on various counts. This was the first case of preventive censorship in the history of Polish cinema after 1989. The defendants were cleared of disseminating untrue information. This acquittal did not enable the ban on the film to be revoked; the court ban on its release remained in force for 12 years.