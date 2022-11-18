Welcome To Ralph's World DVD

Not Available

Welcome to Ralph's World represents indie-minded musical magician Ralph Covert's leap to the bigs--the bigs, in the kids' game, meaning Disney. Worry not, though, Ralph fans: instead of steering the world-class story spinner behind such all-ages gems as "Kid Astro" and "Old Red No. 7" in a clumsy corporate direction, the label elected to distill 16 of his best and brightest tracks from the six previous Ralph's World discs. Thus we're essentially treated to a greatest-hits package: "Surfin' in My Imagination," "At the Bottom of the Sea," "Sunny Day Rainy Day Anytime Band," and "The Coffee Song" all make the cut, and they're as zippy-joyful-plucky as ever.