Not Available

Drew McCullough, a lonely young Irishman, sells carpet for a living. One night, he is transfixed by the image of a beautiful, exotic woman in a painting. Suddenly, she steps out of the painting and into his arms. For an instant, they are locked in a passionate, soul-churning kiss and then she's gone. Is she real or has he just lost his mind? He's going to find out no matter what the cost. And it costs him dearly. In his obsessive search to find her, his life is turned upside down. In the end, Welcome to September is a quirky story about fantasy, reality, obsession and love, and how all of these things are just different sides of the same coin.