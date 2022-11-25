Welcome to the Beartown

Not Available

Meng Xiaoxian and Hebi were blissfully albeit secretly conducting a love affair while working as colleagues at the Yanhuang Bank when out of the blue, a newly issued workplace policy forbade co-workers from dating. If discovered, they both stand to lose their jobs, unless one of them bites the bullet and quits. With their relationship in jeopardy, the two must weigh their love against the stability of their high paying jobs. Meanwhile, an ATM located 300 kms away in Beartown suddenly breaks down, the lovers make a bet to see who deserves to keep the high paying job by saving more losses for the bank.