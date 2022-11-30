Not Available

The debut album from Bishop Noel Jones and the City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir blends contemporary R&B with traditional gospel for a powerfully uplifting experience. Recorded in a live setting before a congregation, WELCOME TO THE CITY features Jones leading a crack band that rumbles and rocks behind the choir, and whose collective power seems formidable enough to blow the roof off the venue. Yet the most powerful component of the performance is the impassioned testimony to Christian faith, as songs like "Glory to the Highest," "He is Worthy," and "Everybody Praise" show.