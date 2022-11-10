Not Available

Welcome to the North

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Medusa Film

Now in the Far North (i.e. Milan!), Alberto has accepted to manage a program for efficiency improvement in the Italian Post. He devotes all his time and all his energy to this noble task and neglects his wife Silvia, which of course annoys her beyond limits. Things do not fare much better in Castellabate where it is rather Maria, Matta's wife, who gets on his nerves by always blaming him for his lack of ambition. One day, due to a misunderstanding, Mattia is transferred to... Milan! And on whose doorstep does he land? Alberto's of course!

Cast

Claudio BisioAlberto Colombo
Alessandro SianiMattia Volpe
Angela FinocchiaroSilvia Colombo - Erminia
Valentina LodoviniMaria Flagello
Nando PaoneCostabile piccolo
Nunzia SchianoMattia's mother

