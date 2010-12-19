2010

Welcome to the South

  • Comedy

Release Date

December 19th, 2010

Studio

Medusa Film

Alberto (Claudio Bisio), post office manager of a small town in Brianza, under pressure of his wife Sylvia (Angela Finocchiaro), is willing to do anything to get the transfer to Milan. Even pretending to be disabled to climb in the ranking. But the trick does not work and as punishment, he is transferred in a small town in Campania, which to an inhabitant of the north is equivalent to a nightmare ...

Claudio BisioAlberto Colombo
Angela FinocchiaroSilvia Colombo
Nando PaoneCostabile Piccolo
Giacomo RizzoCostabile Grande
Alessandro SianiMattia Volpe
Valentina LodoviniMaria

