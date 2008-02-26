Welcome to the Sticks

Although living a comfortable life in Salon-de-Provence, a charming town in the South of France, Julie has been feeling depressed for a while. To please her, Philippe Abrams, a post office administrator, her husband, tries to obtain a transfer to a seaside town, on the French Riviera, at any cost. The trouble is that he is caught red-handed while trying to scam an inspector. Philippe is immediately banished to the distant unheard of town of Bergues, in the Far North of France...
|Dany Boon
|Antoine Bailleul
|Zoé Félix
|Julie Abrams
|Lorenzo Ausilia-Foret
|Raphaël Abrams
|Anne Marivin
|Annabelle Deconninck
|Philippe Duquesne
|Fabrice Canoli
|Guy Lecluyse
|Yann Vandernoout
