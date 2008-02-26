2008

Welcome to the Sticks

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 26th, 2008

Studio

TF1 Films Production

Although living a comfortable life in Salon-de-Provence, a charming town in the South of France, Julie has been feeling depressed for a while. To please her, Philippe Abrams, a post office administrator, her husband, tries to obtain a transfer to a seaside town, on the French Riviera, at any cost. The trouble is that he is caught red-handed while trying to scam an inspector. Philippe is immediately banished to the distant unheard of town of Bergues, in the Far North of France...

Cast

Dany BoonAntoine Bailleul
Zoé FélixJulie Abrams
Lorenzo Ausilia-ForetRaphaël Abrams
Anne MarivinAnnabelle Deconninck
Philippe DuquesneFabrice Canoli
Guy LecluyseYann Vandernoout

