ALIYA is a 36-year-old Kazakh lesbian woman. Aliya for the first time in her life tried to play the Green Card Lottery and won. Now she cannot decide whether to leave Kazakhstan or stay. On the one hand, Aliya is tired of the stagnation, corruption, dictatorship of the Kazakh society, she wants changes in her life. But on the other hand, she is afraid of uncertainty and to start all over again in a foreign country.