Upon her debut as a singer at the age of 17 in the early 1990s, Isabella gained great popularity, but her subsequent motherhood left her forgotten as a singer. Still, she continues to hold on to her dreams of fame while singing her past hit at nightclubs. Always by her side is partner in life as well as in music, Bruno, her guitarist son. Though life is hard on them, they are happy, but this happiness is about to be destroyed when Bruno begins to dream of a new life in music.