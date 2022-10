Not Available

A potted and often hilarious history of Chumbawamba. Footage and interviews from the last two decades retrace the band's history through its early days of communal living, getting through the Thatchers years, and emerging in the nineties wiser and unrepentant. The story of how they surprised themselves and everybody else by selling 5 million albums in the USA. This is an ongoing punk saga in an age of manufactured bands.