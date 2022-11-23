Not Available

A “Well Fucked” man is a happy man: just ask our handsome cast of Lucas Entertainment stars! Dylan O’Hardy is the first bottom guy on the menu: macho tops Viktor Rom and Diego Summers pass him around like a piece of meat, and Dylan loves every second of it. Javi Velaro takes it in the ass from Michael Lucas. Logan Rogue goes total bottom for the top cock of muscle jock Dario Leon. And Derek Allan takes and gives it to Antonio Miracle in the butt raw. No one is satisfied until they are “Well Fucked”!