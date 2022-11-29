Wellspring

Not Available

Sometimes it is very difficult to distinguish dreams from reality. What is a dream? Oblivion or flight? Dream collaboration with a love that no choice could suddenly seize every Love is invisibly present in everything:. In burning candles, trembling petals, or the whisper of the wind trembling wings of a butterfly - Failure to nowhere, drop into eternity, infinity soaring - Plast problems and worries of everyday savings, suffering, expectations. But then: dive in yourself, in its essence, in its original And the gap:. dizziness, drop, hover, dive into the freshness of dew, moisture, spring - Finally: enlightenment, cleansing , clarity of thought, the joy of existence. And then, the flight again, merger and dissolution of eternity.