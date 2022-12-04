Weltenempfänger

Not Available

It is a wildlife film on flights of birds when glowing sunsets. On the soundtrack, a hum noise radio, which resembles the sound of a plane and that seems to criticize the human desire to fly, sometimes absurd when comparing this flight to the flights of birds. "WELTENEMPFANGER, marine and desert landscapes are filtered red, interspersed monochrome red, pure color serves fade, the birds fly into the red and yellow. The color is applied in water on the image which respects the framework, the existence of plan and the analog dimension. She unreal and alter but which works here is its color, not its figurales powers: it remains discreet, less virulent that the brilliant forms of disharmonic sequence that characterize the work of SCHMELZDAHIN