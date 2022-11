Not Available

David has got himself pretty well organized, he’s got friends, jobs – not bad. Broods a little, but who doesn’t. Occasional political activity. He never really grasped why Wendel, his best friend for years, had left. Just took off. The fool. Emigrated. Back in the seventies, they had shared their lives, their love, their apartment and sometimes even the same woman. And now, what happens? Wendel comes back, out of the blue. They spend the day together.