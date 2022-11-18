From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) - who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot - a tough teen with a load of guilt - to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.
|Keegan-Michael Key
|Wendell (voice)
|Jordan Peele
|Wild (voice)
|Lyric Ross
|Kat Elliot (voice)
|Angela Bassett
|Sister Helley (voice)
|James Hong
|Father Bests (voice)
|Tamara Smart
|Siobhan (voice)
