Wendell & Wild

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Henry Selick

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gotham Group

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) - who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot - a tough teen with a load of guilt - to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

Cast

Keegan-Michael KeyWendell (voice)
Jordan PeeleWild (voice)
Lyric RossKat Elliot (voice)
Angela BassettSister Helley (voice)
James HongFather Bests (voice)
Tamara SmartSiobhan (voice)

