Wendigo: Bound by Blood

For hundreds of years, Native American culture has believed in the evil cannibalistic spirit known as "the wendigo". For those who had taken part in cannibalism, no matter the reason, it was aid "the wendigo" would take possession of the person's body and soul. Once the wendigo would take possession of the human host,the host would develop and insatiable desire to eat human flesh. In the deep woods of Northern Pennsylvania, a small town Sheriff (Brian Anthony) is investigating a bloody crime scene. On the scene, he meets Angeni Stonechild (Cheyenne King), a traveling physician treating patients in the area. During the investigation, the two stumble upon dead bodies, a slew of relentless hit men, and two mysterious individuals being protected by federal agents. With a trail of mutilated bodies piling up, the sheriff and Angeni must not only confront the dangerous assassins but also find a way to destroy.....The Wendigo!