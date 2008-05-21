2008

Wendy and Lucy

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 21st, 2008

Studio

Glass Eye Pix

Wendy (Michelle Williams), a near-penniless drifter, is traveling to Alaska in search of work, and her only companion is her dog, Lucy. Already perilously close to losing everything, Wendy hits a bigger bump in the road when her old car breaks down and she is arrested for shoplifting dog food. When she posts bail and returns to retrieve Lucy, she finds that the dog is gone, prompting a frantic search for her pet.

Cast

Will PattonMechanic
Will OldhamIcky
John RobinsonAndy
Gabe NevinsTeenager by Car
Wally Dalton
Larry FessendenMan in Woods

Images