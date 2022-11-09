Wendy\'s Shabbat

Not Available

The film documents a heartwarming neighbourhood tradition of elderly Jews (the director tactfully emphasised their age by mentioning in the credits that even their dogs are old now) to gather together for the Shabbah and celebrate it right in the middle of a Wendy’s fast food restaurant. At first the employees tried to obstruct it, but old ladies and gentlemen persisted and talked to the manager who let them occupy several tables, listen to the Rabbi (who is, according to his words, the oldest working Rabbi in all of the States of America), break challah bread, and eat burgers with no bacon and french fries for four dollars only.