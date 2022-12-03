Wenn der Berg ruft

Not Available

Every year over a million tourists drive up the Grossglockner road, a major feat of engineering high up in the Alps, in order to gaze in amazement at the contrast between nature and technology, a fact that causes no less amazement to the people who live there. This documentary takes a look behind the picture-book facade of the mountain scenery around the alpine village of Heiligenblut, showing the encounter between the tourists and the people who keep the place going underneath all the holiday euphoria.