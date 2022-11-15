Wenn Ediths Glocken läuten

Not Available

The year is coming to an end and Christmas is imminent. But it is the blackest day of the year for Hartz VIII recipient Edith Schröder (Ades Zabel), Leggingsladen owner Biggy (Biggy van Blond) and Kiezwirtin Jutta Hartmann (Bob Schneider), because they have no family to celebrate with them - not to mention children! But this time everything should be different: end with the solitude, the microwave dishes, war films and men's stripshows.Instead, the girlfriends simply want to celebrate together at Edith's home, with a delicious roast goose and a lot of cheap luscious liquor. It does not matter, that the hostess can not cook a bit. But when Edith and Biggy get almost a life-long house ban on the purchase of gifts, the contemplative mood threatens to tilt ...