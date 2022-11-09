Not Available

To recognize what is percieved by the eyes; we consider the image we see and compare it with another retrieved from memory. The images in W*E*N’S Now segue into one another in a continual morph. The video meshes the pickings of my episodic database of 3d snapshots into what is meant to evoke the feeling of the navigation of thought and mental images. The imagery’s vivid appearance and 3d depth illusion contribute to a second order having been there’ experience. Like all photos they are of the world stopped. The images interact in the picture’s composition with an instability that resembles an any-moment; the interchange that contrasts the seen with a recalled image.