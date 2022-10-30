Wer's glaubt wird selig

Not Available

The snow is staying away from the Bavarian ski village of Haunzenberg, and so are the skiers. Business is failing and so is Georg's relationship with Emilie. During his attempt to reignite the fires of passion, the wooden cross in the next room falls down, crushing Emilie's very Catholic mother Daisy. Wracked with guilt, Georg and his drinking buddies hatch a plan to have Daisy canonized by the Church, hoping to save both the village and his relationship. Everything goes according to plan until the Vatican sends a Priest to examine the miracles of Saint Daisy... Written by Anthony Parkhurst