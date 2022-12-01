We're Back!

Not Available

This "conceptual country music video" spins out multiple meanings of "country" as a homeland, nation/state, and music genre. Not much happens to a boy trio from State, but bliss in fine country form (and a hick-hop interlude), while a fourth from nowhere chases their fantasy into the real world and right off the edge. Earnest, absurd, and more, it dwells in the paradox of being authentically American, employing real friends of the filmmaker's "from here" as his surrogate country boys.