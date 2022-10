Not Available

20 years ago, a Bangladeshi named Kumbiwas attacked by a werewolf. Now in Malaysia, Kumbiis plotting to spread the werewolf curse and eliminate mankind. Pilun(ZizanRazak), a Bangladeshi working for UsopWilcha(Shy8) finds out about Kumbi’splan and informs his employer. Will Kumbisucceed with his plans, or will UsopWilchasave the day?v