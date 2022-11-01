Werewolf Fever

Not Available

At the Kingburger Drive-In, the food is fast, the service is sexy, and the price is right. But tonight, terror is on the menu when the Kingburger's cantankerous boss, Odi Buckmeyer, leaves the late shift employees to wait for Donnie the delivery driver. On his way back, Donnie is attacked by an unknown animal in the woods on an deserted road. Under the full moon, he transforms into a vicious creature of the night - descending from the darkness and back to the Kingburger! It's babes, brawn and burgers versus fur, fangs and fury in this gory, action-packed monster thriller!