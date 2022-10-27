Not Available

Werewolf Rising

  • Horror

Desperate for a break from big city life, Emma heads to her family's cabin deep in the Arkansas hills. As she settles in for some much-needed R&R, she learns that something unspeakable lurks in the surrounding darkness. As the full moon rises, a bloodthirsty werewolf emerges from the shadows, slaughtering everyone in its path and revealing a sinister underworld Emma never knew existed. Thrown into a fight for her life, and her very soul, Emma will need to escape these big bad woods before it's too late.

Cast

Bill Oberst Jr.Rhett
Brian BerryWayne Dobbs
Melissa CarnellEmma
Danielle LozeauChristina

