Werner Herzog's Masterclass Locarno

The complete video of the Werner Hezog's Masterclass (conversation open to the public) at the 66th del film Locarno (16/8/2013). Herzog discusses his vision, his films, films of others and also: moving a ship over a mountain, shooting in the digital era, ethic in documentary, finding a subject for a film, acting himself, cellphones on the set, why he hates writing a screenplay for a documentary, interviews in films, a film with the biggest rooster of the world and the tiniest horse of the world, silence in cinema, and many other things.