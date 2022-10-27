Not Available

Werner - Volles Rooäää!!!

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hahn Film AG

A wicked investor wants Werner's residential area razed to the ground in order to build a shopping center. However, building tycoon Günzelsen has not reckoned with Werner. Together with his master Röhrich he's planning to blow away the plumbings with a gigantic obstruction...

Cast

Thomas StruckHerr Hüpenbecker (voice)
Andi FeldmannRöhrich / Andi / Brassmann (voice)
Kulle WestphalEckat (voice)
Rötger FeldmannKedersüdel / Röhre (voice)
Robert SchlunzeFeinbrot / Helmut / Ali (voice)
Benno HoffmannBruno (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images