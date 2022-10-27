Werner - Volles Rooäää!!!

A wicked investor wants Werner's residential area razed to the ground in order to build a shopping center. However, building tycoon Günzelsen has not reckoned with Werner. Together with his master Röhrich he's planning to blow away the plumbings with a gigantic obstruction...
|Thomas Struck
|Herr Hüpenbecker (voice)
|Andi Feldmann
|Röhrich / Andi / Brassmann (voice)
|Kulle Westphal
|Eckat (voice)
|Rötger Feldmann
|Kedersüdel / Röhre (voice)
|Robert Schlunze
|Feinbrot / Helmut / Ali (voice)
|Benno Hoffmann
|Bruno (voice)
