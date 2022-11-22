Not Available

A collection of tower blocks and concrete expanse, it has its own rules and codes, its own distinctive languages and culture, both old and new. It is a tightly knit community that is on call to protect those within its boundaries. It is an intense, turbulent, passionate world, rarely depicted other than when the antagonisms and struggles of its young lives spill out onto the surrounding streets and into the news. West 10 LDN invites us into this territory, and delves into the big stories of the lives of the young, multi ethnic generation who live there - with a blast of energy and power, with dynamism, wit and blistering vibrancy.