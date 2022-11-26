West By North

Not Available

"The direction of Western Culture's advance has been WXN, and now no further planetary geography remains into which to penetrate. Today there is talk of heading to Mars - a benighted concept. The geography that remains lies within, but our extroverted society seems largely determined not to explore it. So in a dream I heard the words, 'Flying low, out of creation, they met some rough spots in the mountains.' The film, in five short sections, explores and expands upon this statement. Beyond that, I would need to write pages. Better to just say, 'Take a look.'" —Abbott Meader