Not Available

West Coast Eagles - 1992 Premiers

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In this 96th edition of the annual Grand Final held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the pioneering West Coast Eagles secured their first premiership against the record-breaking attack of the Geelong Cats by 28 points, and in so doing became the first non-Victorian based club to achieve the ultimate success in the newly nationalised competition. On 26th September 1992, West Coast 16.17.118 defeated Geelong 12.13.85, in front of a crowd of 95,007. Peter Matera was awarded the Norm Smith Medal as best afield.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images