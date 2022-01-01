West Coast Eagles - 1992 Premiers

Not Available

In this 96th edition of the annual Grand Final held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the pioneering West Coast Eagles secured their first premiership against the record-breaking attack of the Geelong Cats by 28 points, and in so doing became the first non-Victorian based club to achieve the ultimate success in the newly nationalised competition. On 26th September 1992, West Coast 16.17.118 defeated Geelong 12.13.85, in front of a crowd of 95,007. Peter Matera was awarded the Norm Smith Medal as best afield.